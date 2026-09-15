‘India Ka Sabse Sorted State,’ Social Media Influencer Praises Madhya Pradesh's Food, Greenery & Weather In VIRAL REEL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A social media influencer has called Madhya Pradesh the “most sorted state in India” in a viral Instagram reel, praising its simple lifestyle, welcoming people, food, greenery and comfortable weather. In the video, the influencer explains why he feels MP stands out from other states, pointing to its easy-going approach towards language and culture, popular poha-jalebi, forests and greenery.

Starting with language, he says Madhya Pradesh is a place where people generally do not force others to speak in a particular language or dialect.

“India ka sabse sorted state pata hai kya hai? MP. Yaha pe aapse koi ye nahi bolega ki Marathi bolo, Bundeli bolo. Infact hum to khud dusre ko dekhkar ye sochne ki koshish kar lete hai ki vo kya bol raha hai aur hum kaise vo bol sakte hai,” he says in the video. (Do you know which is India's most sorted state? MP. Here, no one will tell you to speak Marathi or Bundeli. In fact, we ourselves try to understand what the other person is saying and how we can speak like them.)

Watch the VIDEO below :

The video was posted on Instagram by the handle @shivonsite, in which the influencer talks about why he considers Madhya Pradesh one of the most “sorted” states in India.

He then turns to one of Madhya Pradesh's most loved food combinations — poha and jalebi.

Talking About The Food

“Aur yaha ke pohe jalebi ka koi tod nahi hai, aapko kahi nahi milega,” he says. (There is no match for the poha-jalebi here; you will not find it anywhere else.)

The creator also praises MP for its greenery, forests and large number of trees and plants.

“Aur itni hariyali hai na idhar, itne jungle, itne ped-podhe… tum pagal ho jaoge,” he says. (There is so much greenery here, so many forests and trees that you will be amazed.)

He also points out that Madhya Pradesh is not known for frequent earthquakes, saying he has never heard of any city in the state facing an earthquake.

Talking about the weather, he says MP does not usually have extreme heat or cold.

“Na yaha zyada garmi padti hai, na zyada thand padti hai… theek-thaak padti hai ki aadmi jee bhi lega, maje bhi kar lega, sab kar lega.” (It is neither too hot nor too cold here; the weather is comfortable enough for a person to live and enjoy life.)