 India-Born Cheetah Gives Birth To Four Cubs In Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park | VIDEO
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India-Born Cheetah Gives Birth To Four Cubs In Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park | VIDEO

An India-born female cheetah has given birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said. The development came a day after India’s Cheetah Project completed four years. Yadav said the birth reflected progress in cheetah conservation efforts. The reintroduction programme began on September 17, 2022, with eight cheetahs from Namibia.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 18, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
India-Born Cheetah Gives Birth To Four Cubs In Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park | VIDEO
India-Born Cheetah Gives Birth To Four Cubs In Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park | VIDEO | X / Bhupendra Yadav

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): An India-born female cheetah has given birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday, a day after the cheetah reintroduction programme completed four years.

“A truly historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah! A day after India’s Cheetah Project completed four years, KGP12, an India-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno,” Yadav said in a post on X.

Yadav said the birth of the cubs reflected the growing success of cheetah conservation in India, where the world’s fastest land animal was officially declared extinct in 1952.

“Four years, four new lives, a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Kuno and Project Cheetah family,” said the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight wild cheetahs brought from Namibia into special enclosures at the park in Sheopur district, marking the beginning of the cheetah reintroduction programme.

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