Cheetah Project Completes Four Years, Population Reaches 52 With 32 Born In India | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cheetah Project has overcome all the obstacles and now the cheetah population is flourishing. The cheetahs have not only adjusted to the new environment, but their next generations are leaping forward.

Now, there are 52 cheetahs and of them, 32 have been born on Indian soil.

This was stated by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Samita Rajora at Cheetah Chaupal organised at Van Vihar on the completion of four years of the Cheetah Project.

This is the first time that the main programme of the Cheetah Project was held in Bhopal. Otherwise, every year it was held in Kuno National Park.

Head of Forest Force Shubhranjan Sen also shed light on the success of the Cheetah Project and said cheetahs’ survival in the wild allayed all kinds of apprehensions.

Principal Secretary, Forest, Raghvendra Singh joined the programme through video conference and spoke at length about the success of the Cheetah Project, under which cheetahs will also be translocated to Sagar’s Nauradehi Sanctuary in the near future.