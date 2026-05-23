India Achieved 90% Carbon Emission Reduction Target, Rest By 2030, Says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav At IIFM In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav said India achieved 90% of its target to absorb 3.5 billion tonnes of carbon emissions.

The remaining target will be met by 2030, he said while addressing a programme organised on International Day for Biological Diversity and a cheetah workshop at Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) in Bhopal on Friday.

“Nearly two-thirds of the earth is covered by oceans, which absorb carbon emissions. In their absence, the earth’s temperature could have risen drastically, making the planet resemble Mars. Half of the global GDP is linked to biodiversity. While 30% of earth is under forest cover, India has around 23% forest cover,” he said.

Highlighting the need to conserve biodiversity, Yadav said efforts to protect rivers had begun and a scheme was being prepared for conservation of Chambal river. He said climate change, habitat loss and unbalanced use of resources had adversely affected the ecological system.

CM praised for disposal of Union Carbide waste

Bhupender Yadav said the Union Carbide gas among the world’s biggest industrial disasters. He praised chief minister Mohan Yadav for disposal of waste from Union Carbide factory, calling it a step towards environment protection.

He added that Madhya Pradesh made significant strides in the field of biodiversity conservation. The state has recorded growth in tiger numbers and undertaken exemplary work under Cheetah Project, he said. Yadav said 600 river streams flowed through 58 tiger reserves in the country.

MP evolving biodiversity model: CM

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was a leading example in biodiversity conservation. “State is known as the Tiger State, Leopard State, Cheetah State, Vulture State, Gharial State and Wolf State,” he added. Thanking the Centre for granting Madhya Pradesh the distinction of becoming the Cheetah State, he said wild buffaloes were relocated to the state after nearly 100 years.

“Over 100 elephants are now moving across the state and significant work is being undertaken for crocodile conservation in Narmada river. Preparations are also underway to bring rhinos to the state along with plans related to King Cobra conservation,” he added.