Independence Day 2026: Bhopal Gen Z Celebrates With Slum Children, Reels Contest And Bike Rides | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gen Z in the city will celebrate the 80th Independence Day with slum children, hosting an I-Day creators’ meetup, and participating in bike rides.

However, many of them feel that though the nation gained independence long ago, women are yet to achieve true freedom.

Devyani Pisal (23), an engineering student, content creator, and model, plans to join a bike ride on Independence Day. As part of the celebrations, she and her group have organised a creators' meetup “Creators for Bharat” at Kerwa Dam on August 17.

A "Reels Contest" themed around Independence Day will be a part of the meetup. She has also prepared a reel chronicling how Independence Day celebrations have changed since her school days.

“For me, Independence Day means having the freedom to be who I am, pursue my dreams, and express myself fearlessly,” she says.

Divya Yadav (29), who heads the Fly Foundation, plans to organise a programme at Rajiv Nagar slum cluster in Kotra Sultanabad, where she has been teaching underprivileged children.

She began with five children, and now 17 students attend her classes, “The nation is free, but women are yet to attain freedom. Even my family members objected when I decided to work in the slums,” she says.

Akshat Tiwari (30), founder of Jai Hind Bro Group, intends to join a bike ride on the I-Day. He feels that patriotism should guide the people year-round, not just on specific days.

He plans to use Independence Day to tell others about the freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, whom he describes as his guru. “But for people like him, we would still be slaves,” he says.