Independence Day 2026: 18 Life Convicts Released From Jabalpur Central Jail Under Remission Policy | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Independence Day brought a new beginning for 18 prisoners lodged in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Under the Madhya Pradesh government’s remission policy, inmates with good conduct and completed sentences were released on August 15.

The released prisoners included 17 men and one woman, all serving life sentences. They belonged to districts such as Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Singrauli and even Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Jail Superintendent Akhilesh Tomar, all the inmates had completed 14 years in prison and received a remission of six years, making them eligible for release after completing a total sentence period of 20 years.

The released prisoners expressed happiness and said they wanted to start a new life, work honestly and stay away from conflicts.

Many said they had learned useful skills during their time in jail, including farming, office work and other activities.

The jail administration said the inmates would now return to their families and society with the hope of leading responsible and self-reliant lives