Independence Day 2024: Narmadapuram City Reverberates With Chants Of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A Tiranga rally was taken out as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the city on Wednesday. The rally was organised to celebrate 78th anniversary of Indian Independence. The officials of the Nagar Palika Parishad, police band, various organisations, and students took part in the rally.

Rajya Sabha member Maya Narolia and chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav flagged off the Tiranga rally. BJP’s district unit president Madhavdas Agarwal, legislator Sitasaran Sharma, CMO HemeshwariPatle and government employees took part in the rally. A human chain was made on the occasion of 78th Independence at the Sethani Ghat where the rally ended after an Aarati (a special worship).

The police band played the tunes of patriotic songs. Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh, CEO of district Panchayat Sojan Singh Rawat, SDM Neeta Kori also took part in it. A bike rally, led by district president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Deepak Mahala, was also taken out on the occasion. The students of Arsya Gurukul also took out a Tiranga rally.

The BJP and Maa Narmada jointly vowed to hoist flags on the rooftop of every house on August 15. Head of the organisation Neerja Faujdar and all other members distributed national tri-colours.

I-Day function to be held at dist headquarters

The main function of Independence Day will be organised at the district headquarters. The police band will be the main attraction of the function. Collector Sonia Meena will hoist national flag. Freedom fighters and Loktantra fighters will be honoured at the function. The students of government and private schools will present patriotic songs and perform PT. At the end of the function, the winners will be honoured.