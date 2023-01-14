Incredible India! Muslim man performs 90-year-old Hindu woman's last rites in MP after relatives back away

The old woman was cremated according to Hindu customs by the Muslim youth who loved her like their mother | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An example of communal harmony was seen in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Saturday, when, after the death of a 90- year-old Hindu woman, the Muslim youth in her neighbourhood performed her last rites in the absence of her family members. The old woman was cremated as per Hindu customs by the Muslim men who loved her like their mother.

The woman, Ramdehi Mahore used to live in the Dargah area of Railway Colony. Deceased Ramdehi's daughter lives in Delhi. After her death, the question of who will shoulder her bier and who will perform the last rites arose in the neighbourhood.

Relatives refused to perform last rites

After her relatives living in Gwalior refused to perform her last rites, Muslim youths of the area came forward. Municipal Corporation employee Shakir Khan along with his brother and friends prepared the bier for Ramdehi and shouldered it for her last journey. They took the mortal remains of the woman to the crematorium accompanied by a band.

Ramdehi's daughter Sheela, who lives in Delhi, also reached Gwalior. In the crematorium, the Muslim youth prepared a funeral pyre with their own hands and Sheela then took over to perform the rest of the rituals.

Ramdehi was living alone in the Dargah area for a long time. People of Hindu and Muslim families living in the area used to give her food and also helped her with her daily chores. Today when Ramdehi passed away, the youth whom she used to cherish like her own sons fulfilled their duty.

'We all are one and should support each other'

“Hinduism and Islam teaches us to help others and we have followed our religion. Though, somehow poison is being mixed between the two communities but we all are one and should support each other in trouble”, said Shakir Khan.

On the other hand, Ramdehi’s daughter Sheela said that the Muslim youth are like her brothers and she will support them always.

