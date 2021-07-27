Incessant rain revives reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh, 39 brimming

BHOPAL: Thanks for the bountiful rains, 39 reservoirs in which the water level had dropped by 50 percent are brimming, said the water resources department officials. The department is hopeful that the situation in other water bodies in the state would also improve in the coming days.

The dry spell had left the department authorities concerned as out of 252 reservoirs in the state, 155 were left with just 10 percent water as on July 20. With the monsoon gaining momentum, the situation improved and the state so far has received 394.5 mm rain against the normal rainfall of 389.4 mm as on July 27.

Still 86 reservoirs have less than 10 per cent water left, while water level in 213 has dropped by more than 50 per cent. The engineer-in-chief of WRD, MS Dawar informed that the state is receiving good rainfall and the department is quite hopeful that all the water reservoirs will be filled to maximum shortly.