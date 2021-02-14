In spite of stepped-up police presence at public places, vandalism and moral policing mar V-Day bashes at Bhopal’s restaurants, parks

BHOPAL: Two incidents of vandalism in restaurants and lounges were reported in Bhopal on Sunday. Former MLA Surendranath Singh was booked by the police on Valentine’s Day for exhorting mobs to carry out the acts of vandalism. The police had also made preparations in the wake of messages related to moral policing by such groups on the day.

Besides vandalism, the outfit members entered several hookah lounges and parks on the day and carried out searches there. These groups also carried out bike rallies with slogans that they would not let anyone harm Indian culture on the excuse of celebrations. They had circulated several messages on social media about their intended action against youths who would be celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The Shyamla Hills police arrested former MLA Surendranath Singh after a group of saffron outfit members vandalised a hookah lounge on Sunday. Singh had shared his message of not tolerating any celebrations in lounges that would cause harm to Indian culture.