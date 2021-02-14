Bhopal: Saffron brigade warnings keep cops on their toes Valentine’s Day

BHOPAL: The Bhopal police was on a high alert on Sunday reportedly due to the warnings by Right-wing elements against couples holding celebrations on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The policemen remained deployed at every square, park and public place that are usually visited by residents on weekends.

But such public places as the Boat Club, VIP Road, Rani Kamlapati Arch Bridge and others wore a deserted look. Whether it was the fear of corona or something else is not known, but couples refrained from visiting these public places. Visitors to public places also did not flock these areas reportedly for fear of any trouble that might take place.