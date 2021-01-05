In Corona time, Madhya Pradesh trims health services budget

Bhopal: Additional funds have been pumped into health services to deal with the corona pandemic across the world. On the other hand, the MP government that speaks about boosting health services has trimmed the budget of those departments connected with health.

The government has this year lessened the budget of the health department and that of the medical education department. It is less than last year’s. The health department was given Rs 7,702 crore in 2019-20. In 2020-21, it has been reduced to Rs 7,557 crore. The department has so far been given Rs 6,709 crore which is less than the proposed budget.

Most of the arrangements for treating the corona patients were made in the hospitals affiliated to the medical colleges.

The government has, however, cut down the budget of the medical education department. In 2019-20, the budget for this department was Rs 2, 638 crore, but this year, it has been reduced to Rs 2,299 crore.

Apart from that, the budget for corona medicines has also been trimmed. The wings of both the departments that take care of the health services have been clipped in more than one ways.