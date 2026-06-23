In-Charge Ministers Of Districts Will Give Details Of Development Works On Aug 15 Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that in the district-level functions to be held on Aug 15, in-charge ministers of districts will give detailed information about development works and welfare schemes of the respective districts.

To inform people about development works and schemes, an exhibition will also be installed at the programme venue. This presentation will be like a social audit of development works.

He was reviewing the Planning, Economics and Statistics department at Mantralaya on Monday.

CM instructed for installation of CCTV cameras at public places under the Assembly Area Development Scheme. He also insisted on encouraging the use of eco-friendly building construction material during the construction of affordable homes.

He was reviewing Planning and Statistics department at Mantralaya on Monday.

He directed for providing all statistics figures related to departments, divisions and districts on one platform. The convention of district development committees will be organised in Bhopal.

While reviewing birth death registration, he directed for preparation of an action plan wherein death registration could be started at crematorium ground itself. Stressing that district s development index should be based on local situations, he told that there should be separate development index for industrial background, agriculture-based arrangement, districts having good forest cover.

Along with this, necessary arrangement should be ensured to encourage natural farming, technical guidance on constructing own house in rural areas and so on.