Impossible For Congress To Gain Political Win By Insulting Hindus: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lashed out at Congress for turning down the invite for the Ram temple consecration ceremony saying it’s impossible to gain political victory by insulting Hindus. “How can Congress think to survive by insulting the Lord revered by crores of Hindus,” said Yadav while addressing BJP national convention in Delhi on Sunday.

How can Congress think of coming to power when it doesn’t even have a single MLA in Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, asked the CM, adding that in Uttar Pradesh, the biggest state of the country, Congress has only two MLAs. Yadav lashed INDIA bloc saying that Congress wants to erect a scarecrow and has nothing to do with the welfare of poor, OBC, tribals and minorities. Congress is projecting itself as protector of OBC, but this very party brought down the government of Chaudhary Charan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, he added. “It is BJP which gave a chance to people of backward class to become the PM of the country, it is BJP which gave him a chance to become the CM of Madhya Pradesh," said Yadav. If one takes account of five assembly elections, it will come to fore that Congress has lost the four elections, he added.

Will he, wont’ he Local BJP leaders keep eye on Nath’s next move

BJP leaders are keenly monitoring the developments related to the possibility of Kamal Nath joining the party along with his son Nakul Nath. Some are even contemplating how Nath's potential entry into the BJP might alter the political dynamics of Madhya Pradesh. "We were discussing the situation among ourselves, trying to stay informed about Kamal Nath's move.

The clarity regarding Kamal Nath's stance is expected by 11 am on Monday. There's speculation that Kamal Nath attempted to show his clout to the BJP leadership, claiming that his entry could bring a significant number of MLAs, Mayors, and other Congress workers to the saffron party," mentioned a BJP office bearer. Despite the BJP national convention taking place in Delhi on Sunday, the focus within the party was more on the developments surrounding Kamal Nath.