Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 29/Jan/20

Alumni-authors discuss their books at MCU Lit Fest

Makhanlal Chaturvedi University inaugurated Vasant Sahitya Utsav on Wednesday with parallel discussions about the books authored by the alumni of the university.

The first day of the literature festival began with the inaugural ceremony where renowned radio artiste Sulekha Bhatt performed Vasant Raga with her team. Senior journalist and writer, Madhukar Upadhyaya was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Upadhyaya said it is difficult to write easy. He said there was no formula for good writing, adding that every book has its own set of readers.

Senior editor of Indian Express, Shyamlal Yadav, said writing is a challenging task and one must maintain the quality of the work.

State Information Commissioner and author Vijay Mahohar Tiwari urged the students to inculcate the habit of reading and writing to become a successful journalist.

Vice Chancellor Deepak Tiwari told the guests about the objective of the literature festival. He said the festival was a celebration of completion of thirty years of the university by honouring its students.

As many as 22 authors discussed their books in four parallel sessions. Books about politics, journalism, travel, literature and many other topics were discussed and criticized by experts.

Shyamlal Yadav discussed his book Journalist through RTI with Vishnu Rajgadiya, Sachin Jain discussed his book Bhartiya Samvidhan Ki Vikas Yatra and Sayashankar Mishra discussed his book on depression- Jeevan Samvad.

The festival inaugurated an exhibition of 115 posters about the life of Gandhi. The festival also hosted a book fair with a variety of books at the stand.