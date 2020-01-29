Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 29/Jan/20

Bidding adieu to school life
Campion School hosted farewell for students of class XII, on Wednesday. Abeer Mishra bagged the title of Mr Campionite.
Felicitation of the students was also held on the basis of different rounds and they were given different titles. Some other titles crowning of students like Mr Consistent award, Mr Ever ready To Help, Mr Courteous, Mr Regular, Mr Creative and Mr Symbol of Simplicity award. Mr Well Dressed award went to the students Anmol Gomdelwar, Jaiditya Murjani, Parivesh Bajpai, Syed Saquib Hussain and Dheeraj Dharam Dasani from all the five sections of Class XII.
The students also walked the ramp walk. The pick of the day was the Rock band event, where the juniors enthralled the gathering with their rhythmic dance steps on Rock band.
DPS hosts graduation ceremony
Graduation ceremony ‘Transcendence’ was organised for the outgoing batch of Delhi Public School (DPS) Kolar, on Thursday.
The evening began with the customary ceremonial March Past lead by the dignitaries, principal, council members, students and teachers who were clad in graduation gowns and caps.
The school band enthralled the audience with their musical symphony. Each student carried a ceremonial lamp amid the applause by the audience. The school choir soulfully sang the school anthem, welcome song and several motivational songs of blessing, related to the occasion.
The school premise was a scene of festivities, happy faces and emotional moments with group photos, selfies and celebration. Aruna Mohan Rao, IPS, Addl. Director General of Police, Rail, Govt. of MP, Bhopal was present as chief guest.
BoM celebrates R-Day
Regional office of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) celebrated 71st Republic Day with great enthusiasm on Monday.
SK Jain, the deputy regional manager, hoisted the national flag along with the bank employees and customers.
Jain addressing his co-workers said that the bank is walking through the path of progress only by crossing numerous challenges that came in the way. He was grateful to the employees, who were the major source of strength during the rough days.
He urged the employees to remain abound and dedicated to the service of the customers.
Alumni-authors discuss their books at MCU Lit Fest
Makhanlal Chaturvedi University inaugurated Vasant Sahitya Utsav on Wednesday with parallel discussions about the books authored by the alumni of the university.
The first day of the literature festival began with the inaugural ceremony where renowned radio artiste Sulekha Bhatt performed Vasant Raga with her team. Senior journalist and writer, Madhukar Upadhyaya was the chief guest of the ceremony.
Upadhyaya said it is difficult to write easy. He said there was no formula for good writing, adding that every book has its own set of readers.
Senior editor of Indian Express, Shyamlal Yadav, said writing is a challenging task and one must maintain the quality of the work.
State Information Commissioner and author Vijay Mahohar Tiwari urged the students to inculcate the habit of reading and writing to become a successful journalist.
Vice Chancellor Deepak Tiwari told the guests about the objective of the literature festival. He said the festival was a celebration of completion of thirty years of the university by honouring its students.
As many as 22 authors discussed their books in four parallel sessions. Books about politics, journalism, travel, literature and many other topics were discussed and criticized by experts.
Shyamlal Yadav discussed his book Journalist through RTI with Vishnu Rajgadiya, Sachin Jain discussed his book Bhartiya Samvidhan Ki Vikas Yatra and Sayashankar Mishra discussed his book on depression- Jeevan Samvad.
The festival inaugurated an exhibition of 115 posters about the life of Gandhi. The festival also hosted a book fair with a variety of books at the stand.
‘Beating Retreat - 2020’ fills air with patriotism
Army and police bands presented patriotic songs in an event ‘Beating Retreat - 2020’ held at the Motilal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday evening.
It was conducted by MP Police Band. Governor Lalji Tandon was the chief guest at the function, which was attended by the administrative and police brass of the state.
Patriotic songs like Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, Over the waves and Vande Matram filled the air with patriotism. Aao Huzur, El Bimbo, Raag Bhupali, Aa Jane Ja, Hasta Hua Nurani Chehra, Over the wave, Pukarta Chala Hun, Jahan dal dal par, Phoolon sa chera tera, Mera rang de basanti chola and Sare jahan se achcha.
The event began with group performance of MP Police Band, Police Pipe Band and Massed Band. Police Brass Band also presented tunes of some Hindi and English films songs followed by songs and tunes which enchanted the audience.
As Church bells tolled in the background, the national flag was brought down ceremonially. Fireworks followed. Chief Secretary including chief secretary S R Mohanty and other officials were present in the event.
Morari Babu releases ‘Shabdmanas’
Morari Babu released book ‘Shabdmanas,’ jointly penned by director, public relations O P Shrivastava and his wife Bharati. The book was released at ‘World Ramayan Conference’ in Jabalpur on Wednesday. Lauding Kamal Nath government, Bapu said that it was working to spread Ramayana in society and ‘it is a commendable job’. Finance minister Tarun Bhanot, minister Lakhan Ghanghoriya, MLA Vinay Sazena, Sanjay Yadav, Ashok Rohani, Nandni Maravi and other were present at the programme.
Lokrang- Russian artiste’s dance leaves audience spellbound
Five female Russian artistes, dressed in Indian traditional attires danced to the tunes of Indian patriotic and folk songs on Wednesday - the fourth-day of five-day event ‘35th Lokrang’ at Ravindra Bhawan.
They presented dance on song Desh Mera Rangeela and Chhogada Tara beautifully under ‘Deshantar’ which left the audience spellbound.
The annual event is being organised by Aadivasi Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi in association with South-Central Zone Cultural, Nagpur and North Central Zone Cultural Centre, Prayagraj to mark Republic Day.
On the fourth-day, the cultural evening began with ‘Powada’ songs, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Shahir Avdhoot Bapurao Vibhute with troupe from Maharashtra under ‘Deshrag’. The Powada is a genre of Marathi poetry that emerged during the late 17th century in India.
It was followed by dance drama, based on Gangarur tradition from Nimad region of MP.
Under ‘Dharohar’ and ‘Lokrag’, folk and tribal dance including ‘ Karma’ of Ghasiya tribe from UP, ‘Gadli’ and ‘Thapti’ of Korku tribe, MP, ‘Kumkoya’ of Telangana Artist Rajendra Mahapatra and troupe from Odisa presented ‘Shankhdhwani’, ‘Kalbeliya’ and ‘Dhimsa’ dances also entertained the audience a lot.
Besides that, children enjoyed puppet show a lot under ‘Ullas’. Directed by Mohammad Shamim, the show was presented by Puppet Shala Samooh, New Delhi. School students and children from slum areas in the city took part dance and songs, organsied by Vihan Group, Bhopal.
