Important events in Bhopal on Friday 13/Mar/20

Over 300 receive free glaucoma screening

A three-day free glaucoma screening camp concluded on Friday. The camps were organised at Shujalpur, Akodiya and Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal to mark World Glaucoma Week.

Out of 82 patients screened in Sewa Sadan, 24 glaucoma patients were identified. Similarly at Shujalpur, 7 out of 165 patients tested positive of glaucoma. At Akodiya, 4 glaucoma patients were identified out of 78 screened patients.

These camps were organised with the help of International NGO, CBM. World Glaucoma week concludes today. Glaucoma specialists Dr Samta Patel, Dr Sapna Srivastava and Dr Deepa Raidas Singh have examined the patients in Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital.