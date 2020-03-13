Important events in Bhopal on Friday 13/Mar/20

Observer selected for sports tourney in Itarsi
An official of water resource department, Moeenuddeen Qureshi, has been appointed as the observer for state level sports tournament to be held at sports complex in Itarsi. The tournament will begin from March 16 and conclude on March 21. The tournament will be played on the fields of the youth welfare department. Qureshi has been a technical hockey umpire earlier. He was one of the founding members of Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Department Sports Club. There will be 10 contests in the tournament. Officials from across the state will take part in the tournament.
Over 300 receive free glaucoma screening
A three-day free glaucoma screening camp concluded on Friday. The camps were organised at Shujalpur, Akodiya and Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal to mark World Glaucoma Week.
Out of 82 patients screened in Sewa Sadan, 24 glaucoma patients were identified. Similarly at Shujalpur, 7 out of 165 patients tested positive of glaucoma. At Akodiya, 4 glaucoma patients were identified out of 78 screened patients.
These camps were organised with the help of International NGO, CBM. World Glaucoma week concludes today. Glaucoma specialists Dr Samta Patel, Dr Sapna Srivastava and Dr Deepa Raidas Singh have examined the patients in Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital.
20 city youth take part in National Unity Camp
Twenty youth from Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal participated in the National Unity Camp organised at Government College of Physical Education Ganderbal, J&K, held from March 4-8.
The objective of the camp was to promote national unity, social harmony and brotherhood and to apprise the youth with the prevailing situation in Kashmir.
Around 250 youth from Haryana, Punjab, Tami Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Laddakh, Delhi and J&K took part in the event. Shubham Chauhan, who led the delegation from MP, said that the participants discussed the Union government’s youth policy and issues related to tourism.
Besides Shubham, the group from Madhya Pradesh included Harsha Haasvani, Rahul Tiwari, Ashutosh Malaviya, Sanjay Nagar, Vishal Yadav, Deepanshi Vajpayee, Tikaram Lodhi, Madhu Prasad, Sakshi, Arpit Khandelwal, Amrita Triptahi, Kanchan, Dimple, Muskan, Bharat Singh, Ritishka, Jaya and Devendra.
All the participants visited Manasbal, the deepest fresh water lake in Asia. They also visited the Gadura village in Kashmir, where they learnt about the art of weaving Pashmina shawls and held discussions on Article 370 and on school and higher education.
Randhir Kumar ‘Gulab Jaan’ staged
A play ‘Gulab Jaan’ based on the autobiography of the famous and first female artist in Nautanki Gulab Bai was staged at Ravindra Bhawan on Friday.
It was part of the second day of the four-day 35th Arjunsingh Rangotsav, organsied by Abhinav Rangmandal from Ujjain in the memory of former chief minister of MP late Arjun Singh.
Directed by Randhir Kumar and written by Asif Ali, the play showcased the personal, professional and social conflicts in her life as an artist, a dalit woman, lover, wife, mother; a single woman in a profession dominated by men.
Gulab Bai popularly known as Gulab jaan, was an Indian stage performer of Nautanki, the first female artist of the traditional operatic drama and considered by many as its pre-eminent exponent. She was the founder of the Great Gulab Theatre Company, a successful Nautanki troupe. She has been awarded with Padma Shri in 1990.
It was presented by Rang Vinayak Rangmandal theater repertory, Bareilly. Set, costumes, lights, make-up and music were used aptly.
A play ‘Rasik Sampadak,’ written by Munshi Premchand and directed by Veena Sharma will be staged on Saturday.
History of Bhimbetka rock shelters staged
A play ‘Bhimbeteka’ was staged at Tribal Museum on Friday as part of weekly programme series ‘Abhinayan’ of the museum.
Directed by Sanjay Shrotiye from Hoshangabad, the play was based on poem, written by Vijay Bahadur Singh.
The Bhimbetka rock shelters are an archaeological site in central India that spans the prehistoric Paleolithic and Mesolithic periods, as well as the historic period. It exhibits the earliest traces of human life on the Indian subcontinent and evidence of Stone Age starting at the site in Acheulian times.
It is located in the Raisen District in the state about 45 kilometres (28 mi) southeast of Bhopal. It is a UNESCO world heritage site that consists of seven hills and over 750 rock shelters distributed over 10 kilometres (6.2 mi). At least some of the shelters were inhabited more than 100,000 years ago.
The rock shelters and caves provide evidence of, according to Encyclopædia Britannica, a "rare glimpse" into human settlement and cultural evolution from hunter-gatherers, to agriculture, and expressions of prehistoric spirituality.
Some of the Bhimbetka rock shelters feature prehistoric cave paintings and the earliest are about 10,000 years old (c. 8,000 BCE), corresponding to the Indian Mesolithic.These cave paintings show themes such as animals, early evidence of dance and hunting. The Bhimbetka site has the oldest known rock art in the Indian subcontinent, as well as is one of the largest prehistoric complexes.
