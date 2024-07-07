IM Suspect Often Met Families Of Killed SIMI Activists | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Faizan, who was recently arrested by Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Khandwa due to his link with banned terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), used to meet family members of SIMI activists who were killed in encounter including those killed after Bhopal jail break that took place years ago.

He used to support their families. To dig out more evidences against him, investigating agency has sent the seized electronic devices to laboratory. Though accused is believed to be a lone wolf planning to carry out attacks single handedly, investigating agency is trying to find out whether he was in close touch with other people as well.

A senior ATS official said accused used to search terror-related things on internet and had seen lot of incriminating videos on internet. During interrogation, it was revealed that accused travelled a lot and visited Bhatkal, Mumbai, Jammu, Pathankot etc. Accused was exposed via internet to motivational talks done by the hardliners. He was self motivated person.

Private School Director Mini Raj Modi Gets Bail; Faces Charges Under POCSO Act

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, has granted bail to private boarding school director Mini Raj Modi who is facing charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The bail was furnished in Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Saturday on surety of Rs 1 lakh. Modi was arrested on May 15 under POCSO Act.

His first bail was rejected on May 31, 2024. An FIR was registered against Mini Raj Modi and assistant police sub inspector Prakash Rajput under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Rajput is already out on bail.

An eight-year-old girl was admitted in Class 2 at a private boarding school in Bhopal on April 19 this year. On May 1, the the case under POCSO Act came to light. Victim was allegedly given food laced with an intoxicant and raped at the hostel of a private school in Bhopal. Advocate Akash Telang, who appeared on behalf of Mini Raj Modi said High Court granted bail to Mini Raj Modi in the matter. Bail has also been furnished in district court.