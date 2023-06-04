Illicit liquor sale: Amulya Garden restaurant dismantled

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking stern action against sale of illicit liquor, district administration in association with excise department and Bhopal Municipal Corporation dismantled Amulya Garden restaurant near Dana Pani restaurant on Saturday.

According to officials, the restaurant owner allowed unauthorised drinking and sale of liquor. After raiding the place several times, notice was issued to restaurant owner. The restaurant hosted liquor parties without licence. It did not have permission for other commercial activities and construction.

The owner and manager could not produce documents sought by the officials during raids. The property belongs to AK Datta family, residents of Delhi. A restaurant-cum-dhaba was being run by Vijay Kumar Mishra at Amulya Garden on the rented land.

Team consisting of Tehsildar Manish Sharma, SDM Ashutosh Sharma, municipal staff, excise officials were part of demolition drive.

Excise officer Rajendra Mori said, “Sale of illicit liquor was on at the restaurant despite raids conducted at the place. Three years back, liquor party was hosted illegally after which notice was served on the restaurant owner.”