Illegal Colonies Surge 250% In MP, Urban Administration Department Plans Tough, New Law

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as illegal colonies continue to spread rapidly across Madhya Pradesh, the urban administration department (UAD) still lacks updated records on their actual numbers.

The department is now preparing a stringent new law to crack down on illegal colonisers with provisions for heavy fines and long-term imprisonment.

According to official records, 7,981 illegal colonies were identified across the state in 2016 including 3,155 within the limits of 16 municipal corporations. However, despite repeated requests issued over the years, most urban local bodies have failed to submit updated figures to the department.

Sources in the UAD estimate that the number of illegal colonies may now have crossed 30,000, an increase of nearly 250% over the last decade. In Bhopal district alone, more than 800 illegal colonies are reportedly in existence, compared to 320 identified in 2016.

Gwalior, Indore topped list in 2016

Among municipal corporations, Gwalior and Indore recorded the highest number of illegal colonies in 2016. The problem extends beyond ordinary unauthorised colonies. Hundreds of illegal settlements have also emerged on green belts, government land, waterbody buffer zones and land reserved for public projects. In 2016, 806 such ineligible colonies were identified across municipal corporation areas.

Draft law proposes 10-yr jail term, Rs 1 crore fine

According to the draft, developers involved in unauthorised colony development may face imprisonment of up to 10 years along with fines reaching Rs 1 crore. The law will also include provisions for action against government officials found negligent in preventing illegal developments.

“UAD lacks latest data regarding illegal colonies. Updated information has been sought from urban local bodies and a draft law for action against illegal colonies is being prepared.”

Shikha Narwal, joint director, urban administration department