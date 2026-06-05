Illegal Cattle Trade Thrives On Government Land, ₹4-Crore Monthly Business On | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the municipal slaughterhouse in Jinsi is shut for five months, the unauthorised cattle trade linked to it continues unabated on government land.

A large livestock market operating on encroached Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) land beneath the Metro corridor is reportedly generating business worth nearly Rs 4 crore every month, BMC officials said.

The market, which emerged after the closure of slaughterhouse, has rapidly expanded into a major trading hub, attracting buyers from Maharashtra's Malegaon, Uttar Pradesh and several other states.

According to sources, the market is functioning without formal authorisation or official records, raising questions over regulation and oversight.

Although the district administration relocated the market near Parwalia last year, traders returned to the city within a week.

Residents and officials now argue that a permanent relocation is essential to address traffic, sanitation and regulatory concerns. According to BMC's Zone-12 officials, traders often abandon carcasses at the site after market hours.

Market flourishes on govt land

The livestock market is being held on government land beneath the Metro line opposite Jinsi slaughterhouse. The site was previously used by BMC as a storage facility for materials seized during anti-encroachment drives.

After the area was vacated for Metro-related purposes, traders allegedly occupied the space and gradually established a large-scale livestock trading centre.

Local traders also purchase animals from the market for slaughter within the city, ensuring a continued supply of meat despite the closure of BMC slaughterhouse.

Illegal slaughtering continues in city

BMC's veterinary officials estimate that more than 100 animals are still slaughtered daily at various locations within Bhopal. The animals are reportedly procured from the same livestock market.

The resulting waste and animal remains are said to be finding their way into city drains, creating sanitation concerns.

Action soon

City Circle SDM Deepak Pandey said that several notices were earlier issued by the authorities. The BMC will launch an anti-encroachment drive soon.