Illegal Arms Factory Busted Near Bhind SP Office; Father-Son Duo Played Loud Music to Mask Gun Manufacturing Sounds | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Bhind police busted an illegal firearm manufacturing unit being operated by a father-son duo, as reported on Sunday.

Most shockingly, the factory was located in the Durga Nagar area, just a short distance from the offices of the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the District Collector.

The accused were cunning enough to play loud music while manufacturing weapons to mask the sounds of machinery and hammers from the neighbours.

Manufactured weapons |

SP received a tip-off

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma had been receiving consistent tip-offs from informants regarding illegal weapon manufacturing in Durga Nagar on Lahar Road.

Following the verification of this information, a special team was constituted under the guidance of City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Niranjan Rajput.

A planned raid was executed by the police under the leadership of Dehat Station In-charge Shivpratap Rajawat, Barohi Station In-charge Atul Bhadauria, and Cyber ​​Cell In-charge Satyavir Singh.

#WATCH | Bhind Police Bust Illegal Firearms Manufacturing Factory; Father-Son Duo Allegedly Played Loud Music To Cover Noise Of Machines And Hammering #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/QTY6A4wc2c — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 14, 2026

Upon raiding a house situated in the densely populated Durga Nagar area, the entire illegal weapon manufacturing operation was exposed.

Recovered from the scene were six finished and four semi-finished .315 bore country-made guns (katta), two live .315 bore cartridges, and three 12-bore cartridges.

Additionally, a large cache of equipment used in weapon manufacturing, including a furnace, grinding machine, pipes, springs, files, hammers, and other tools, was seized.

During the operation, the police arrested the factory operators, father Raju (alias Rajkumar Rajawat) and son Deepu Rajawat, while two artisans involved in making the weapons managed to flee the scene.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they used to bring in artisans from Uttar Pradesh to manufacture the illegal weapons and sold the finished guns for ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

The police suspect that this gang was supplying weapons to various districts across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation also revealed that the arrested father-son duo has an extensive criminal history. Several serious cases, including illegal arms manufacturing, arms smuggling, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit dacoity, and charges under the Gangsters Act, are already registered against them.

According to police officials, the accused have revealed the names of two other associates who are currently absconding; continuous raids are being conducted to apprehend them.

This operation by the Bhind police is being hailed as a major success in the crackdown on the illegal arms trade in the district.