If not controlled in time, it's a clear indication of ‘wave-like condition’ in Madhya Pradesh: 200 corona cases

BHOPAL: Bhopal reported 200 corona cases, pushing the tally to 45,536 on Monday, giving a clear indication of a ‘wave-like condition’ if not controlled in time. Vaccination also continued on a war footing in the state capital, as well as in other districts of the state.

A state-level crisis management committee will take a decision on night curfew in such major cities as Bhopal and Indore. However, the smaller districts, too, reported an increased number of active cases. As far as the number of active cases is concerned, Indore reported over 1,600, while Bhopal reported about 900. The number of active cases is also increasing and, now, Burhanpur — which was an ideal district in 2020 as far as containment of the disease went — has 127 active cases.

On December 26, 2020, Bhopal had reported 240 corona cases, while, on January 3, it was 127; then, the number of cases gradually continued to decline. In mid-January, the number was below 100 and the trend continued till January 30. On February 15, the number of corona cases was just 40. On March 1, it was 68 cases. On March 10, it was 93, showing an upswing in the corona trend in the state. On Monday, the figure stands at 200.

However, the state government has swung into action, speeding up its fight against corona. It has instructed officials to keep a close vigil on the people coming from Maharashtra, which is leading in the fresh spurt of corona cases with another wave. A week-long quarantine has been suggested by the health department for people coming from Maharashtra and detected positive during the test.

New corona guidelines