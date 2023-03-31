IELTS paper leak: Revenue inspector, six others had bought papers for their wards, says Bhopal police

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Cops have revealed a shocker regarding the leak of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) paper, which had come to fore a month ago in Bhopal. Investigating officials told Free Press that a revenue inspector as well as six other people, whose wards were about to take the IELTS exam, had purchased the paper from the two accused who have been arrested.

These people had contacted a gang from Delhi and paid a lump-sum amount to the gang for passing on the paper to them, cops said. On the day of exam, all the seven people were in Bhopal, said police, adding that they are yet to be arrested.

Earlier on February 2, a BlueDart company employee and a driver were arrested for selling the question papers for Rs 1 lakh. Broadening the investigations, the police learnt that apart from the accused identified as Kapil Karan and Shafi Sheikh, another accomplice of them, Deepak is also involved. Deepak, however, is still at large, keeping the cops on toes.

Koh-e-fiza police, which has been handed over the case for probe, stated that their three police teams deployed are in Delhi and Haryana currently, persevering in their efforts to bust the gang. According to the intel received till now, two such gangs had leaked the paper and passed on to the seven buyers.

"Hunt for Deepak and the members of the gang is still underway and they shall be arrested soon," said a sub-inspector posted at the Koh-e-fiza police station, requesting anonymity.

Police said that the names of the accused have been withheld, as the arrest of the third accused Deepak as well members of two other gangs is awaited. He further stated that once all the accused are apprehended, their names will be revealed.