Iconic Raja Bhoj Statue In Darkness, Dust Amid BMC Departmental Tussle | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One of Bhopal’s most iconic landmarks, the towering statue of Raja Bhoj overlooking the Upper Lake, has remained shrouded in darkness and covered in dust for nearly two months, exposing apparent lapses in maintenance and coordination within Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The 32-foot-tall statue, installed near VIP Road in 2011, was cleaned and illuminated as part of the city’s beautification drive ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025.

However, shortly after the event, maintenance work came to a halt, leaving the monument neglected despite its historical and cultural significance.

The statue, positioned against the scenic backdrop of the lake, has long served as a major attraction for residents and tourists.

However, a thick layer of dust has accumulated on the statue in recent weeks, diminishing its grandeur and visibility.

Unavailability of boats cited

The decorative floodlights installed around the statue have remained non-functional for nearly two months.

As a result, the landmark virtually disappears after sunset, depriving visitors of one of the city’s most recognisable night-time views along VIP Road.

Officials said attempts to repair the lighting system were delayed after civic teams faced logistical hurdles following action by the Lake Conservation Cell against boats operating in the Upper Lake without renewed licences in the aftermath of the Bargi Dam tragedy in Jabalpur.

Departmental conflict stalls repairs

According to BMC officials, restoring illumination at the site does not require major expenditure and only involves repairing faulty lighting fixtures.

Yet the work has been delayed due to confusion over which department is responsible for maintenance.

Pawan Mehra, Assistant Engineer, said the lighting arrangement was installed under the GIS 2025 project at the municipal headquarters level, making its technical upkeep and repair the responsibility of the headquarters.

Repairs soon

Ashish Shrivastava, Executive Engineer, BMC Electrical Wing, said instructions had been issued to the concerned officials and repair work will be undertaken soon. The faulty floodlights will be restored at the earliest, he added.