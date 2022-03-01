Ichhawar: Kin beat up three women, get bail in six hours

Ichhawar (Madhya Pradesh): A man together with his sons beat up his sister-in-law (elder brotherís wife) and niece in Himmatpura village on Saturday, the police said on Monday.

The police arrested the man and his sons and presented them before the court of sub-divisional magistrate.

The accused were, however, got bail within six hours from the court of the sub-divisional magistrate, Vishnu Prasad Yadav.

According to reports, Durjan Singh, together with his sons Sunil, Anil relatives Rakesh, Sanjay and Mukesh, battered his sister-in-law and his niece.

Three women who sustained severe injuries in the incident were rushed to the district hospital, Sehore.

One of the women, Ranu, who sustained severe injuries, was referred to Bhopal.

According to sources, there was political pressure to release the accused on bail.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:59 AM IST