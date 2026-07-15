Ice Cream Factory Existed Only On Paper; EOW Books Rewa Industrialist, Suppliers For ₹31.5 Lakh Bank Loan Fraud | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against factory owners and suppliers in Rewa who allegedly took a loan of Rs 31.50 lakh from a nationalised bank, diverted the funds to another purpose and also availed a subsidy under a government scheme, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Rewa industrialist Sandeep Gupta applied for a bank loan under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme to establish an ice cream factory.

A loan of Rs 31.50 lakh was taken for the factory under the government scheme and a subsidy was provided under the loan.

However, the industrialist allegedly did not open the factory. He allegedly used fake supply receipts for the installation of ice cream factory equipment and fake receipts for the supply of raw materials.

After finding the irregularities, the bank approached the EOW and filed a complaint.

The EOW has registered a case against Kalpna Gupta, wife of Sandeep Gupta and proprietor of Kalpna Udyog, Rewa; Sandeep Gupta; Rupesh Kumar Singh, proprietor of Electric and Machinery, Rewa; Santosh Kumar Verma, proprietor of Arvindo Tech Infra, Rewa; and Ankita Singh, proprietor of Arvindo Tech Infra, Rewa.