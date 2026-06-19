IAS Officers Unable To Stay In Mining Department; 6 Principal Secretaries In 2.5 Years In Madhya Pradesh

IAS Officers Unable To Stay In Mining Department; 6 Principal Secretaries In 2.5 Years In MP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IAS officers cannot stay in the mining department, one of the most important units of the government.

In just two and a half years, the department has seen six principal secretaries. During the government formation, Raghvendra Singh was the principal secretary of the mining department.

The government appointed Singh as principal secretary to the chief minister's secretariat and the industries department, handing over the mining department to Nikunj Shrivastava.

He worked as principal secretary in the department only for six months, and after Shrivastava went to the World Bank on deputation, additional chief secretary Sanjay Shukla got the department.

Shukla remained in the department only for three months, and Umakant Umrao joined the department as the principal secretary.

Among all principal secretaries, Umrao spent the longest tenure, 14 months, in the department.

The government posted Alok Kumar Singh to the department in January, but he stayed there only for five months.

Afterwards, principal secretary Vivek Porwal was shifted there. The mining department, which is important because of revenue, also courts controversies.

Controversies always crop up in the department which hogs the media headlines because of illegal mining.

Since Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is looking after the department, a minor mistake weighs heavy on the officers.