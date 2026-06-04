IAF's Boeing 777-300ER Makes Historic Landing At Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport For First Time

IAF's Boeing 777-300ER Makes Historic Landing At Bhopal Airport For First Time |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Boeing 777-300ER, operated by Indian Air Force landed at Raja Bhoj Airport on Thursday. The landing sparked curiosity among passengers and locals.

However, airport authorities clarified that the landing was part of a routine VIP movement and technical visit, and not related to any security concerns.

According to officials, visits by Boeing 777 aircraft are conducted regularly at airports capable of handling large aircraft. Such inspections and technical visits take place two to three times every month.

The aircraft that landed in Bhopal is the largest plane to have operated at the airport so far.

Although the aircraft belongs to Air India, it is operated by the Indian Air Force and flown by Air Force pilots.

Similar aircraft are used for long-distance overseas travel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Air India One fleet.

Airport officials said similar visits had taken place earlier as well and have become more frequent in recent times.

They stressed that the aircraft's arrival had no direct connection with local flight operations or airport security arrangements.

Officials also clarified that recent flight delays were caused by adverse weather conditions, including strong and gusty winds, and not because of Air Force movements.

Boeing 777-300ER features

The Boeing 777-300ER, with a wingspan of 64.8 metres and a length of 74 metres, is commonly used for long-haul flights.

The Boeing 777-300ER is equipped with advanced self-defence systems and powered by two GE90-115BL engines, considered among the most powerful aircraft engines in the world.

The aircraft can fly continuously for up to 17 hours and is capable of covering long routes, including India to the United States, without refuelling.

Airport authorities said the successful trial landing of the Code-E Boeing 777-300ER marked a historic moment, as it was the first such landing at any airport in Madhya Pradesh.