Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A photograph of senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and MLA Ajay Singh ‘Rahul Bhaiya’ with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has triggered a political controversy, with the BJP questioning the Congress' stand against the poll panel chief.
The controversy erupted after Singh shared photographs with Kumar on social media. The CEC was in Bhopal on November 23 to attend a private wedding reception.
The development came at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly criticising Kumar and demanding his removal.
BJP Targets Congress Leadership
Reacting to the photographs, BJP spokesperson Durgesh Keswani accused the Congress of taking contradictory stands at the national and state levels.
He said that while Gandhi was opposing the CEC, senior leaders of his own party were posing for photographs with Kumar and sharing them on social media.
Ajay Singh Issues Clarification
Responding to the controversy, Ajay Singh said he did not know who Kumar was and clarified that he had himself posted the photographs on Facebook.
He said he had attended the wedding reception of the son of Upendra Jain, the first Superintendent of Police of Sidhi district.
Ajay Singh said Madhya Pradesh speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and several others were standing there. Nobody introduced him to those present, and a group photograph was taken.
In a sarcastic remark, Ajay Singh said that whether it was Kumar or Amit Shah in the photograph, he could not go around asking people about their identities at a wedding reception.
Reiterates Demand For CEC's Resignation
The Congress leader urged people not to draw any erroneous conclusions from the photograph and dismissed speculation about talks with the BJP.
He maintained that there was no question of holding discussions with Kumar until he stepped down.
Ajay Singh is the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Arjun Singh.