'I Don't Know Who Gyanesh Kumar Is,' MP Congress Leader Ajay Singh Clarifies After Wedding Photo Sparks Political Row |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A photograph of senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and MLA Ajay Singh ‘Rahul Bhaiya’ with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has triggered a political controversy, with the BJP questioning the Congress' stand against the poll panel chief.

The controversy erupted after Singh shared photographs with Kumar on social media. The CEC was in Bhopal on November 23 to attend a private wedding reception.

The development came at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly criticising Kumar and demanding his removal.

BJP Targets Congress Leadership

Reacting to the photographs, BJP spokesperson Durgesh Keswani accused the Congress of taking contradictory stands at the national and state levels.

He said that while Gandhi was opposing the CEC, senior leaders of his own party were posing for photographs with Kumar and sharing them on social media.

#MPCongress | #GyaneshKumar | तो कहानी कुछ यह है कि, मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार भोपाल में एक शादी में शरीक होने 23 नवंबर को आए थे। उनके एक नज़दीकी परिवार में शादी थी। इस बात कि खबर कांग्रेस नेताओं को थी। और दो दिनों से PCC में चर्चा थी। खैर, सबकी दावत थी। कांग्रेस नेताओं कि भी। शादी में शरीक होने और ज्ञानेश कुमार से मुलाकात के बाद कांग्रेस के बड़े नेता अजय सिंह (राहुल भईया) ने यह फ़ोटो सोशल मीडिया पर आज साझा कि। तस्वीर के सामने आते ही दिल्ली और भोपाल में हल चल मच गई। सवाल उठने लगे। फ़िर दोपहर तक कांग्रेस नेता जागे। कार्यालय में गतिविधि बढ़ गई। शायद दिल्ली से नस दबाई गई थी। बैठकों का दौर शुरू हुआ। फैसला लिया गया की ज्ञानेश्वर कुमार जिस होटल में ठहरे हैं उसे घेरेंगे। फ़िर होटल पता किया गया। जब होटल पहुँचे तो पता चला कि वह निकल चुके हैं। उनका विरोध करने के लिए कार्यकर्ता एयरपोर्ट दौड़े पड़े। एयरपोर्ट जा कर पता चला वह सुबह AI की फ्लाइट से दिल्ली वापस जा चुके हैं। खिसियानी बिल्ली खंबा नोचे, फ़िर फैसला लिया गया की ज्ञानेश कुमार का पुतला दहन किया जाएगा। पुतला दहन का फैसला फाइनल होते-होते अंधेरा हो गया और शाम में उनका पुतला दहन किया गया। इसमें कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष जीतू पटवारी सहित बड़े नेता नदारत रहे। फिलहाल खबर यह भी है कि कांग्रेस के कुछ चुनिंदा नेताओं ने ज्ञानेश कुमार से शादी में मुलाकात और चर्चा की। जबकि कई नेताओं ने शादी में जाने के बाद भी मुलाक़ात नहीं की। लेकिन राहुल भैया द्वारा जारी किए गए फोटो के बाद खड़े हुए हंगामे और विरोध के बीच अब कांग्रेस के बड़े नेता, ज्ञानेश कुमार के साथ वाली तस्वीर छुपाया छुपाई का खेल खेल रहे हैं। बाकि विपक्ष जिंदाबाद। — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) November 25, 2026

Ajay Singh Issues Clarification

Responding to the controversy, Ajay Singh said he did not know who Kumar was and clarified that he had himself posted the photographs on Facebook.

He said he had attended the wedding reception of the son of Upendra Jain, the first Superintendent of Police of Sidhi district.

Ajay Singh said Madhya Pradesh speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and several others were standing there. Nobody introduced him to those present, and a group photograph was taken.

In a sarcastic remark, Ajay Singh said that whether it was Kumar or Amit Shah in the photograph, he could not go around asking people about their identities at a wedding reception.

जहाँ भारत के नेता प्रतिपक्ष @RahulGandhi संविधान और लोकतंत्र को बचाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं, वहीं कांग्रेस के कुछ 'समझौतावादी' सूबाई नेता बस एक फोटो खिंचवा लेने से ही अविभूत हो जाते हैं! वोट 'चुराने' और लोकतंत्र को कमजोर करने वाला @ECISVEEP मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार 23 नवंबर को एक पारिवारिक शादी में शामिल होने भोपाल पहुंचा। कांग्रेस नेताओं को इसकी जानकारी मिली; तो प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी (PCC) में इस पर विरोध-प्रदर्शन की योजना बनाई जाने लगी। यूथ कांग्रेस ने इस 'वोट चोर' के खिलाफ होटल से एयरपोर्ट तक विरोध-प्रदर्शन किया। यहाँ तक कि लाठीचार्ज भी झेला। वहीं दूसरी ओर, कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता रहे अर्जुन सिंह के बेटे, मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और नेता प्रतिपक्ष रह चुके @ASinghINC ('राहुल भैया') ज्ञानेश कुमार के साथ फोटो खिंचवाने में मगन थे! हैरानी की बात तो यह है कि अजय सिंह ('राहुल भैया') ने खुद ही सोशल मीडिया पर ज्ञानेश कुमार के साथ अपनी मुलाकात और शादी में शामिल होने की तस्वीरें साझा कीं। जबकि इससे बचा जा सकता था। दोपहर तक @INCMP नेतृत्व हरकत में आ गया। संभवतः दिल्ली से मिले किसी इशारे के बाद और बैठकों का दौर शुरू हो गया। यह तय किया गया कि वे उस होटल को 'घेर' लेंगे जहाँ ज्ञानेश कुमार ठहरे हुआ था। वे होटल का पता लगाने निकल पड़े। वहाँ पहुँचने पर पता चला कि वे पहले ही होटल से चेक-आउट कर चुके थे। इसके बाद पार्टी कार्यकर्ता विरोध-प्रदर्शन करने के लिए एयरपोर्ट की ओर भागे। एयरपोर्ट पर उन्हें पता चला कि वे उसी सुबह एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो चुका था। निराश और खाली हाथ लौटने के बाद, उन्होंने अंततः ज्ञानेश कुमार का पुतला जलाने का फैसला किया। #MPCongress | #GyaneshKumar | @priyankagandhi @INCIndia @jitupatwari — Ajay Shukla अजय शुक्ल اجے شکلا (@AjayShuklaIN) November 26, 2026

Reiterates Demand For CEC's Resignation

The Congress leader urged people not to draw any erroneous conclusions from the photograph and dismissed speculation about talks with the BJP.

He maintained that there was no question of holding discussions with Kumar until he stepped down.

Ajay Singh is the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Arjun Singh.