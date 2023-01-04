'I am committing suicide, take action against him...': Student leaves heart-breaking note of being humiliated by school teacher

Representative Image |

Madhya Pradesh: A student of class 8 who had to go through public humiliation in a classroom full of students took a drastic step and died by suicide. The shocking incident came from Padkhuri village of Sidhi district after a teacher, identified as Ajeet Pandey, insulted the minor in front of fellow classmates and friends.

The deceased left a suicide note which was found during the police investigation. The writing revealed the reason behind the unnatural death of the student and hinted that the ward was scolded aloud in front of the class. The note was found next to the student's dead body and was addressed narrating the case to the father. It read, Is it wrong to make mistakes? Teacher insulted me in front of entire class."

The victim studied in Navodaya Vidyalaya Churhat. The crucial write-up claimed that his teacher Ajeet Pandey use to show disgrace towards him and once also told him to "consume poison and end life." This affected the mental wellbeing of the boy and as a result made him die by suicide. “I am committing suicide because of my teacher Ajeet Pandey, please arrest him and take strict action against him,” wrote the victim.

Rampur Naikin Police Station in-charge Sudhanshu Tiwari told media that the student was found hanging on January 2 in his residence, leaving behind a heart-breaking suicide note.