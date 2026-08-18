Hundreds Of Villagers Block Shahpura-Patan Road After Railway Overbridge Damage Cause Multiple Accidents In Jabalpur| VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of villagers blocked the Shahpura-Patan road and staged a protest at Patan Square in Jabalpur over the damaged railway overbridge on National Highway 45 on Tuesday.

The railway overbridge in Shahpura was damaged, forcing authorities to divert traffic on the Jabalpur-Bhopal route.

Due to the traffic diversion, the Shahpura-Patan road has seen frequent accidents, with several people losing their lives, according to the protesters.

A video of the protest has surfaced on social media, showing hundreds of people gathered at Patan Square, raising slogans and demanding the reconstruction of the Shahpura-Patan road and the early repair of the damaged railway overbridge.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds of villagers blocked the Shahpura-Patan Road and staged a protest over the damaged railway overbridge on NH-45. They are demanding early repair of the bridge and reconstruction of the road, citing frequent accidents following the route diversion pic.twitter.com/HoybTiQZ8q — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2026

A local resident said, “Sabse important maang hai ki jo traffic bridge tootne ki wajah se dala gaya hai, usko band kiya jaye, kyunki logon ki jaan ja rahi hai. Jaan se important kuch nahi hai.” (The most important demand is that the traffic diverted due to the damaged bridge should be stopped, as people are losing their lives. Nothing is more important than life.)

He said steps should be taken to reduce traffic on the road and prevent further deaths.

He also raised the issue of frequent power cuts, saying, “Light nahi rehti hai, abhi teen ghante se light band hai.” (There is no electricity; the power has been out for the last three hours.)Angry villagers said they had raised the issue earlier as well but claimed that no proper solution had been found.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: A protester says, "Even the government provides only 10 hours of electricity, whereas farmers need at least 20 hours of power. Anything less is not sufficient. How can a farmer irrigate the fields with such limited electricity? Farmers are provided so… pic.twitter.com/kBZBSrrrfj — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2026

They demanded the reconstruction of the Shahpura-Patan road and quick repairs to the damaged railway overbridge.

The protesters said the poor condition of the road, along with the increased traffic after the route diversion, had made travelling dangerous for locals.

Villagers have now demanded that authorities take immediate action to improve the road and repair the railway overbridge.