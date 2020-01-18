Humiliated again after Bhil controversy: SIC penalises MPPSC for failing to provide info

BHOPAL: Controversy related to disgraceful questions on Bhil community hasn’t died so far and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has to face another humiliation.

State Information Commission has imposed penalty of Rs 25,000 on MPPSC for not providing information about agency that conducted online exam for recruitment of assistant professors.

RTI activist Devendra Pratap Singh had filed an application under RTI (Right to Information) Act with the MPPSC. Singh had asked a copy of work order for MP Online that was partner in organising the exam.

He also sought a copy of agreement between MP Online and other agencies that conducted the recruitment test for assistant professors, as well.

“I have been saying it again and again that everything was not right in recruitment of assistant professors. There was no transparency in the process besides glaring blunders that indicate a nexus,” said DP Singh.

The application seeking information on the company conducting exam was filed on July 22, 2017 but MPPSC did not provide information. After an appeal was filed, MPPSC furnished incomplete information- that too about agreement between MPPSC and MP Online.

Singh filed another appeal and asked for the information he had sought but MPPSC came up with another excuse saying that it will be filing a writ petition in High Court demanding stay on the order.

However, later the writ petition filed by MPPSC was dismissed after which the information commission instructed the MPPSC to furnish information related to company that conducted online exam for the recruitment- that earned lot of controversies.

State Information Commissioner Surendra Singh imposed the penalty and has asked the MPPSC to file a report of compliance and depositing the amount by 20 March, 2020.