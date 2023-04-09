Human trafficking, a big challenge for police

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cases, which are registered as human trafficking, pose challenges for police to prove them in courts, said the officials here on Saturday. Recently, a two-day workshop was organised at PHQ by women safety wing to sensitise the police officials on the issue. At the workshop, it came to light that human trafficking has not been dealt with strongly.

“The main problem related to crime is financial condition of families. This is present in tribal districts like Katni, Mandla and Dindori. Interstate rackets lure children and adults into making big money and send them to Mumbai to work in houses and factories,” said an officer. All of them are paid less as major part of their income is kept by middlemen.

Whenever the police arrest accused and victims, they show age certificates showing them to be adults. Secondly, if a minor is detained or rescued, the parents do not cooperate with police. Their parents tell police the child was going to Mumbai to meet their relatives. In MP, a racket is involved in trafficking people to Mumbai. The victims are handed over to other racket in Mumbai who then send them work as household maids as most of them are women. Women who do not want to work as maid servants are sent to factories as labourers.

Vital statistics

The ADG, women safety, ADG Pragya Richa Shrivastava shared the details of workshop and stated that 73 cases of human trafficking were reported in 2019, 80 cases in 2020, 89 cases in 2021. The victims trafficked and rescued in 2021 included 56 girls and 31 boys who were minors. Above 18 years of age were 48 women and 22 men. About 372 persons were arrested. Only 16 have been convicted while131 were acquitted.

