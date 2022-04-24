House of criminal pulled down in Chhatarpur village

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration pulled down a house belonging to a crook in Kararaganj village under Alipura police station on Saturday, official sources said.

A team led by sub-divisional magistrate Vinay Dwivedi and sub-divisional officer of police Kamal Jain bulldozed the house of the absconding criminal Manmohan Awasthi in Kararaganj.

Several cases have been registered in Alipura police station in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh and in Mahoba police station, Uttar Pradesh, against Awasthi who is on the run for many years.

The son of the accused Sandeep Awasthi is also involved in several incidents of crime, including keeping illegal arms, extortion and attempt to murder.

Despite the administration’s efforts, the criminal activities of the father and the son duo did not stop.

The in charge of Alipura police station DD Shakya vacated the house of the Awasthis by making announcements through DJ and by beating drums.

After that, the house was pulled down with the help of JCV machines, and cops from nearly six police stations were present on the spot.

The sub-divisional officer of police said that such action would be taken against criminals in future.

Many goons spared

At a time when the houses of criminals are being bulldozed, there are more than 12 encroachments in the city, but the police are unable to take action against them, as they are powerful, sources said.

The directors of Narmada Hospital and those of a photocopy centre have illegally constructed sky-rise buildings on the national highway number-75 in the heart of the city.

The administration issued notices to the house owners, but did not take any action, sources further said.

Besides, there are many illegal buildings constructed by mafias, but the administration has yet to take action against them.

Besides, there are at least a dozen criminals who are carrying reward on their heads, sources further said.

