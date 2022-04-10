Chhatarpur gets higher rank in cleanliness

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body in Chhatarpur has obtained a higher rank for cleanliness, official sources said on Saturday.

Because of the rank, the civic body will get Rs 300,000 for its work in keeping the city clean. The money was transferred to the bank account of Nagar Palika.

Shilendra Singh was the collector and administrator of the civic body during the period which was taken into consideration for the selection.

At present, collector Sandeep GR and chief municipal officer Ompal Singh Bhadoria are leading a team which is making all efforts to keep the city clean, sources said.

Both Sandeep GR and Bhadoria congratulated the residents for the city’s good ranking.

26,000 houses built in one year

More than 26,000 houses have been built in rural areas of the district in the past one year and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appreciated the efforts of the administration for it, in a video conferencing.

Chouhan wanted to know from the chief executive officer of the Panchayat how the target was achieved.

Chief executive officer AB Singh said that the former collector used to hold weekly review meetings and take feedback on the progress of work, which became very important.

Immediately after the houses were approved, the beneficiaries were given the first installment of funds for constructing the buildings, Singh said, adding that the collector and the CEO also held meetings with the beneficiaries.

The nodal officers appointed for 4-5 Panchayats to supervise the work were asked to visit those places where the houses were being built, Singh added.

The secretaries also supervised the work and took feedback fortnightly.

The credit for constructing such a large number of houses in a year went to former collector Shilendra Singh who took special interest in the work, sources further said.

