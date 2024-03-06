House In Disarray: RGPV Lacked Basic Registers For Salary, Bills, And Expenditures

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as a probe is underway into the financial irregularity of around Rs 19.48 crores, RGPV’s new administration is struggling to bring the house in order. The administration has begun administrative and financial review to rectify the disarray and bring accountability and transparency in the university operations.

The new registrar Dr Mohan Sen was astonished to find that no basic registers were maintained at the varsity. There is no salary register, bill pass register, expenditure register, travelling allowance register and advance salary register in varsity, the registrar said on Tuesday. It was at his instance that the February salary register was prepared to ensure that salary is systematically distributed.

The acting vice chancellor of RGPV, Dr Sudhir Bhadoria told Free Press that the university is now mulling to hire a Chartered Accountant and other experts to bring clarity to the finances and assets the RGPV owns.

The efforts will also be made to recover the money from the people responsible for the financial irregularities at the varsity, said Bhadoria.

As of now everything related to finances is under radar and things related to bank accounts are required to be streamlined. Varsity has around 30 bank accounts, some of them are in backs on the city outskirts or in other cities/towns. Now the work is on to collect and document all finance related records, besides the review of administrative and financial affairs is underway, said the acting VC.

The varsity administration has come to know about a new bank account in Vidisha. Earlier, the varsity bank account was found in Pipariya. A senior officer of RGPV wondered why the varsity previous management had to open bank accounts at distant places. Notably, on the charges of financial embezzlement of Rs 19.48 crores, Gandhi Nagar police have filed a case against then Registrar professor RS Rajput, finance controller Rishikesh Verma, Vice Chancellor Sunil Kumar, beneficiary Mayank Kumar and Dalit Sangh Sohagpur.