Hoshangabad: Commissioner inspects railway station, bus stand

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Narmadapuram division Maal Singh inspected Itarsi town on Thursday to take feedback on whether the residents are following the corona-protection norms.

Together with the health officials, Singh scrutinised the swab samples being taken at the railway station and at the bus stand.

He was angry about the shortcomings in taking samples at the railway station and at the bus stand.

Besides, there was no medical team to collect swab samples at the railway station.

Singh, then, asked the officials to issue a show-cause notice to the superintendent of Itarsi hospital, Dr RK Choudhary.

Singh directed the health officials to do thermal screening of those coming by trains and by buses.

He also directed the health officials to register the names, addresses and other information about those people and increase the number of officials in the health team deployed at the railway station.

He also took feedback on the situation arising out of the corona pandemic in Itarsi and issued guidelines to the officials to brace for dealing with any situation.

The commissioner further said that the residents of the city should be encouraged to follow the corona-protection norms and wear masks under Roko Toko Abhiyaan.

Those who do not wear marks should be fined, he said. Sub-divisional magistrate of Itarsi, Madan Kumar Raghuwanshi, station manager of Itarsi railway station and other officials were present during the inspection.

Liquor worth Rs 1.05 lakh seized

A team of the excise department raided Bangali Colony, Jummerati, SPM, Rasulia and other areas in the city and found 22 cartons of foreign liquor in an empty house.

The team registered a case against Gaurav Rajoria. The cost of the liquor was Rs 1, 05, 000.

During another raid, the team confiscated five litres of country-made liquor from a place in Bangali Colony. According to reports, the team also seized liquor in Jumerati and Gwaltoli areas.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:56 AM IST