Hoshangabad: Civic body drives away 24 cattle from city

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body has launched a drive against stray animals which are causing traffic gridlocks as well as accidents in the city, official sources said on Tuesday.

As part of the drive, the officials of the municipal body drove away 24 stray cattle from the city limits.

In charge chief municipal officer of Nagar Palika, Shailendra Badonia, urged all the cattle owners to keep their livestock in the cowsheds in their homes.

Any animal found moving around the markets will be driven out of the city limits, Badonia said.

He also appealed to the traders not to keep anything outside their shops.

Badonia urged the shopkeepers, the residents and the cattle owners to cooperate with the officials of the civic body to keep the city clean.

22 fined for not wearing masks

A team led by in charge chief municipal officer Shailendra Badonia imposed a fine of Rs 100 on each of 22 people for not wearing masks in Satrasta area on Tuesday, official sources said.

Badonia advised the residents to wear masks to save them and their family members from the corona pandemic.

The action was taken following the instructions issued by collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:08 AM IST