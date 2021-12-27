Hoshangabad: 5-year-old girl raped, strangled to death

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Shobhapur Village, Hoshangabad, the police said.

According to reports, the body of the girl was found on the terrace of her house on December 25, late evening. The girl was missing since afternoon on the same day and the family members had lodged a complaint in the police station.

When the family members went upstairs they saw the body covered with the clothes on Sunday late evening. They immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. According to the short post mortem report which was released on Sunday late evening, it confirmed rape and strangulation of the girl.

SP Dr Gurkaran Singh said that the fingernail marks were found on the girl’s throat. The girl was raped. The girl had been assaulted earlier too.

The Sohagpur police registered a case of rape and murder against unknown accused on Sunday late evening and started a search to nab the accused. The police took some suspects into custody and interrogation of those suspects was on. The identity of the accused is, however, yet to be ascertained.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:17 AM IST