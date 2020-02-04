Honey Trap case: District court hears argument on human trafficking charges

BHOPAL: District and session court heard the argument on charges framed by Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding Section 370 of IPC (human trafficking) in honey trap case. Next hearing will be on February 7.

Human trafficking charges have been framed by the SIT against three of the five accused—Sweta Vijay Jain, Abhishekh and Arti Dayal for allegedly inducing a young college girl Monika Yadav into the racket with the promise of a lucrative job.

Advocate Rajesh Barman, who appeared on behalf of Sweta Vijay Jain and Abhishekh, said, “During argument on charge framed by SIT regarding Section 370 of IPC (human trafficking), I pleaded that complainant was major and was pursuing graduation. Even her parents knew her company. So nothing was hidden as her parents are trying to pose. No one cheated her. So charge of human trafficking which has been framed under Section 370 of IPC, does not stand in honey trap.”