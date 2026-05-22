Honey Trap 2.0: Reshu's Tried To Secure A Ticket From The Naryawali Constituency | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the high-profile Honey Trap 2.0 case in Indore revolves around Reshu alias Abhilasha Choudhary, a resident of Sagar, who is believed to be the central figure in the alleged blackmail network.

Reshu, who was active a few years ago in the politics of the Naryawali Assembly constituency adjoining Sagar, is described by sources as an ambitious and outspoken woman.

Following minor controversies, she began projecting herself as an emerging youth leader in Makronia, a suburb bordering Sagar city, and the adjoining Assembly constituency. She reportedly tried to secure a corporator ticket in the Makronia civic body elections but was unsuccessful.

She later began preparing to seek an Assembly ticket from the Naryawali constituency in the 2023 elections and was also planning for the 2028 polls. According to sources, she allegedly attempted to influence an MLA through manipulative tactics.

Subsequently, during a socio-religious event held in Makronia, family members of the MLA allegedly reprimanded Reshu publicly, following which she disappeared from public view for a few days. However, she later began efforts to regain her foothold in politics, sources claimed.

Reshu's foreign links, political connections

Police have learned that Reshu had gone abroad for studies. She is known for a high-profile lifestyle and speaks fluent English. Information has also surfaced that she underwent a divorce some time ago.

Sources claimed that Reshu came into contact with high-profile individuals after joining the BJP in Sagar district. Through these connections, she allegedly sought to gain influence and wealth. Sheweta Jain allegedly mentored her in these efforts.