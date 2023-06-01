Holiday on Bhopal Gaurav Diwas, says CM Chouhan

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that from next year Bhopal Gaurav Diwas (on June 1) will be a holiday in the city. A research institute focused on the history of Bhopal will be established with the aim of making the future generation familiar with the history of Bhopal.

The CM said that as a result of the sacrifices of innumerable people and the struggle of warriors on June 1, 1949 two years after Independence, Bhopal became an integral part of India. Chouhan unfurled the national flag amid shower of coloured gulaal, flowers and fireworks. He paid floral tributes to Bharat Mata after recitation of Jana-Gana-Mana and remembered the martyrs of merger by lighting torch. Tribute was also paid by offering flowers on the portraits of the martyrs. The CM also visited the picture exhibition focused on Bhopal merger movement.

Chouhan said that the new generation does not know that Bhopal did not become independent on August 15, 1947 along with the country. The Nawab refused to merge Bhopal with India. In this situation the merger movement began in Bhopal. He paid tributes to the martyrs of Boras remembering the struggle of Uddhav Das Mehta, Balkrishna Gupta and Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma. The CM felicitated around 100 ‘Safai Mitras’ by offering them shawls. It was informed that they are being honoured in all the wards of the city.