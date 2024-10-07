 Hindu Group Blocks Muslim Youths' Entry At Garba Event In Guna; Raises 'Love Jihad' Concerns (WATCH)
They confronted the event organisers, who initially denied the presence of any non-Hindus at the venue.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions flared at a Garba event organised in Guna, as members of Jindu Jagran Manch objected to the presence of Muslims in there on Sunday.

A video from the event has gone viral, where police can be seen taking out Muslim youth from the event and Hindus shouting 'Jai Shree Ram.'

The event was organised by the Lions Club in Kasturi Garden, City Kotwali area. The incident took place late Sunday night when Hindu Jagran Manch members claimed that several Muslim participants were playing Garba.

According to information, the situation escalated when the Hindu Jagran Manch members entered the event area and identified a few Muslim youths participating in the festivities.

Following their objections, they reported the matter to the police, who later detained five Muslim individuals. According to the police, the detainees had gained entry to the Garba venue under suspicious circumstances.

Keshav Sharma, a leader of the Hindu Jagran Manch, expressed strong disapproval, saying that non-Hindus should not be allowed at these events. He accused the Muslim youths of using such occasions as a means to engage in "love jihad" and warned against what he called disrespect to religious customs.

Sharma also criticised the event organisers, accusing them of compromising religious values for monetary gains.

This incident has sparked a debate within the community, with some viewing the objections as an attempt to uphold religious boundaries, while others see it as discrimination.

The police are continuing their investigation into the matter while keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent further tensions.

