Higher Education Depertment Includes ‘Pittu’ In Sports Calendar For Sport's Revival | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Once a popular game, ‘Pittu’ gradually slipped into oblivion due to many pressing reasons. Fast paced life and youths remaining glued to TV and mobile phones is one of the possible reasons for the decade old game reaching into the oblivion. But now, the higher education department has taken up the task of reviving this game.

The department has included ‘Pittu’ into the sports calendar of sports competition 2024-25. It has written a letter to the director, physical education of all universities and sent its copy to principals of all government and grant aided colleges.

Pittu competitions are to be organised in colleges and varsities in the coming time. In the letter, the department has also attached a booklet related to rules of the game. This booklet is of Pittu Federation of India (Affiliated to World Pittu Federation). The preface of the booklet says Pittu is one of the oldest and traditional games of the country.

The game has been played since the last 5 millenniums and is known by different names. Lord Shri Krishna also used to play this game with his friend’s which is mentioned in Bhagavata Purana. The game is believed to have originated in the southern parts of the Indian subcontinent. In the ancient times, Pittu was played by collecting stones in which there was no limit on the number of players and time.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat spoke about saving the country’s most popular traditional game from extinction and making it popular again. As per the intention of the PM, the Pittu Federation of India was formed under the leadership of Kailash Vijayvargiya (at that time he was national general secretary of BJP).

The objective of federation is to re-popularise Pittu by organising competitions from village to national level. The rule book of federation vouches to organise competition in three age groups in sub junior, junior and senior (above 18 years) and to give the awards.

‘Directives issued’

Principal secretary of higher education department, Anupam Rajan, said the department has decided to revive the oldest game. Necessary directives have been issued in this regard.

‘A welcome step’

Head of physical education department of Barkatullah University, Dr Alok Mishra, said Pittu is a game which fulfills the sports spirit in all forms, including recreation, health and fitness. The decision of government to include in sports is a welcome step.