Higher Education Department In Madhya Pradesh To Amend 2 Laws |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The higher education department is going to amend two acts so that they can maintain pace with the present time and modern requirements. The names of both acts are Madhya Pradesh University Act 1973 and the MP Private University Establishment Act 2007.

To amend both acts, a committee will be formed and its recommendations will pave the way for future developments. A proposal to form the committee has been sent to higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar.

A department official said that Madhya Pradesh University Act, 1973, was meant to run universities. It is a 50-year-old act and hence some difficulties were being faced in the operation of government universities in the state.

Therefore, it is being amended to become more flexible and provide more autonomy for the varsities. The changes will be made at the administrative level and to strengthen the infrastructure-related decision process. The department wants to provide more freedom to varsities in terms of usage of properties so that they can earn more money.

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Sources added that after the amendment, universities will find that the act as a helping hand in granting more autonomy. Other than this, there are many issues being encountered in running private universities. Owing to this reason, an amendment in the Private University Establishment Act has been proposed. "Private University Act needs updation and few changes are needed for the smooth functioning of private varsities," department official added.