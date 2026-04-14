High-End ‘Malana Cream’ Charas In Demand Among Bhopal’s Elite | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as synthetic drugs like MD and commonly available marijuana dominate the narcotics scene in Bhopal, a growing but niche demand exists for premium-quality charas, particularly the globally known Malana Cream sourced from Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol Valley.

According to Crime Branch officials, charas - scientifically referred to as cannabis resin or hand-rubbed hashish - is not new to the city. However, what stands out is the presence of high-grade variants associated with affluent users and high-profile parties.

The charas sourced from Kasol and nearby regions is considered among the most expensive in India, with Malana Cream even in international demand. Despite its premium status, officials say its circulation in Bhopal remains limited due to high costs and restricted supply chains.

“While MD drugs and marijuana have wider demand, charas from Kasol is expensive and handled by a very small network of peddlers,” a senior officer said.

Investigations reveal that such consignments reach central India either directly from Himachal Pradesh or via routes passing through Bihar and neighbouring Nepal.

DCP (Crime) Akhil Patel said one of the biggest crackdowns in recent years took place on Jan 15, 2024, when the Crime Branch seized 36.18 kg of charas valued at approximately Rs 12.5 crore in the international market. Two accused, Vijay Shankar Yadav and Harkesh Choudhary, were arrested while transporting the consignment from Nepal, intended for delivery in Indore. Officials clarified that the consignment was not meant for Bhopal.

Bhopal peddlers held with contraband worth Rs 1.50 crore

In another major case, four accused- Pratik Mishra, Amir Qureshi, his wife Zahida and Navdeep Singh Chauhan - were arrested with 8.4 kg of charas sourced from Kasol Valley. The seized contraband was estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Other seizures in Bhopal

Just two days ago, three accused Javed alias Chikna, his wife Nausheen and Manzoor Khan were arrested with 1.6 kg of charas worth Rs 7 lakh.

In December 2025, Vijay Soni was caught with 22.33 grams of charas.

In January 2026, Raja Miya and Sheikh Arif were held with 495 grams, while another case saw Ranjeet Maran and Shahrukh arrested with 214 grams.