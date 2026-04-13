Bhopal News: Metro Paid ₹30 Crore In Advance, Yet Roads Remain Hazardous | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation prepares for the next phase of expansion of its Orange Line, commuters in Bhopal are facing severe difficulties due to deteriorating road conditions along diverted routes.

Despite an advance payment of nearly Rs 30 crore made in 2025 to various agencies including Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), PWD, and BDA, roads along metro construction stretches remain riddled with potholes and poorly managed diversions. Narrowed lanes due to barricading have further worsened traffic movement and safety.

With accidents being reported almost daily along key stretches like Prabhat Square to Ratnagiri, residents are demanding immediate action. Despite repeated incidents, civic authorities and executing agencies have yet to implement adequate safety measures or repair the damaged roads.

Metro officials confirmed that out of Rs 30 crore, the highest amount of around Rs 14.4 crore was allocated to the district administration for compensating over 210 affected families in Aishbagh and Chiklod Road areas.

Many properties fall under Abadi land from the Nawab era, where residents possess municipal records but lack entries in official revenue records. This has delayed the issuance of Land Possession Certificates (LPCs), a mandatory requirement for compensation.

Bhopal City SDM Deepak Pandey stated that nearly 90% of the families have been compensated, while the rest are pending due to land ownership disputes.

Lack of coordination leaves roads in disrepair

While civic agencies reportedly received over Rs 15 crore for road repairs, poor coordination has resulted in negligible improvement on the ground. Residents have expressed frustration over haphazard excavation, sudden road closures, and unsafe diversions. Between Pul Bogda and Ratnagiri, barricades have been installed without creating proper alternative routes.

In several areas, only rough, unpaved paths are available for commuters. Near Govindpura ITI, construction has begun with barricades placed mid-road, significantly increasing accident risks.

3 injured in one day, 1 critical

On Saturday, three persons were injured after falling into potholes near the ITI. One of them, 28-year-old Rajendra Yadav, suffered a serious head injury after his motorcycle lost balance and was referred to AIIMS Bhopal for advanced treatment. Two others, identified as Purushottam and Naresh, received first aid at a nearby civil dispensary and were later discharged.