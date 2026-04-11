Bhopal News: Illegal Call Centre Targeting Unemployed Operated For Year | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation by state cyber police investigations has revealed that the illegal call centre busted in Ganj Basoda in Vidisha was operating for nearly a year that targeted job seekers and unemployed youths across the country with fake employment offers.

Madhya Pradesh cyber crime team, which conducted the raid on Friday, said that the racket was being run by Yogendra Singh, a resident of Noida. Singh allegedly orchestrated the scam by luring youths from different states with promises of online jobs and then duping them.

Cyber police are also probing links with a possible share trading scam. Officials suspect the network may be larger and more organised.

SP (cyber crime) Pranay Nagvanshi stated that Singh and a woman were named as accused, while other women associated with the scam were served notices. These women were reportedly hired locally with promises of legitimate jobs and were paid monthly salary of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

Cyber police are continuing detailed questioning of the accused to uncover the full network and any potential international connections.

Officials have indicated that more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses. During the raid, police recovered a significant number of unidentified identity documents along with laptops, mobile phones and other electronic equipment confirming the existence of a fraudulent call centre.