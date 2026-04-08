Bhopal News: Teachers Protest TET, Set April 11 Deadline For Government Action

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers’ organisations raised protest against the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) requirement on Wednesday as they gheraoed the Directorate of Public Instruction headquarters in the city. Memoranda addressed to chief minister Mohan Yadav were submitted at district collectorate offices across the state.

Raising slogans, the protesting teachers demanded that the TET be scrapped. The teachers alleged that the order, issued in the name of Supreme Court directives, has put the jobs of thousands of teachers at risk. Upendra Kaushal of Adhyapak-Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha said that following district-level protests held on April 8, a memorandum was submitted to DPI director KK Dwivedi and the agitation has been temporarily called off.

However, Kaushal warned of filing a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the TET by April 11 that if state government failed to act. On April 11, protests will be held at the block level, during which memoranda will be submitted to local MLAs, ministers and MPs, Kaushal added.