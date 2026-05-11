High Court Stays Order To Reopen MP RTO Checkposts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Monday stayed its own April order to reopen RTO checkposts in Madhya Pradesh, giving transporters short term relief even as government moves to challenge the directive. There are 45 RTO check posts in Madhya Pradesh. All India Motors Transport Congress had appealed in HC against April order.

On Monday, the same bench allowed a review petition filed by transport-sector stakeholders, including a Jabalpur-based trucker who had moved the court against the April directive, and stayed the implementation of the April 16 order. Justice Vishal Mishra had ordered to reopen the RTO checkposts. The AIMTC has repeatedly told the court that reopening old-style checkposts without a transparent, technology-backed SOP would only revive the same pattern of harassment.

The court has put a stay on its earlier order directing the state to restart all closed RTO checkposts within 30 days. The order effectively halts the clock for the government and keeps the naka-style checking system shut, at least for now.

The stay relates to an April 16, 2026 order by Mishra, in which the single bench had directed the state government to restore all inter-state transport checkposts within 30 days from the date of receipt of the certified copy. The court had treated the June 30, 2024 government order shutting these checkposts as a breach of its earlier understanding in a PIL on overloading, and had warned of contempt proceedings if the direction was not followed.

The stay was granted after the bench heard submissions from both the government and the transport sector petitioner, and decided that the issue warranted a closer look by a division bench. The state government told the court that the state did not favour the forced reopening of the nakas and indicated that the government would itself move a division bench against the order. The government has already directed the Transport Department, through the Chief Secretary, to file a formal appeal.

Inter-state transport checkposts were first shut down across the state on July 1, 2024, following a decision taken by the state government. The move came after repeated complaints from truckers and transport associations that the nakas had become "centres of extortion," with allegations of harassment, arbitrary fines and document-based pressure on drivers.

CL Mukati, state president of the AIMTC, said, "The court has stayed opening of checkposts and it is big relief to truck operators. There are 45 checkposts in Madhya Pradesh and now they will remain closed for the time being."

The principal bench of Jabalpur, on Monday stayed its own April order to reopen RTO checkposts in Madhya Pradesh, giving transporters short term relief even as government moves to challenge the directive. There are 45 RTO check posts in Madhya Pradesh. All India Motors Transport Congress had appealed in HC against April order.

On Monday, the same bench allowed a review petition filed by transport-sector stakeholders, including a Jabalpur-based trucker who had moved the court against the April directive, and stayed the implementation of the April 16 order. Justice Vishal Mishra had ordered to reopen the RTO checkposts. The AIMTC has repeatedly told the court that reopening old-style checkposts without a transparent, technology-backed SOP would only revive the same pattern of harassment.

The court has put a stay on its earlier order directing the state to restart all closed RTO checkposts within 30 days. The order effectively halts the clock for the government and keeps the naka-style checking system shut, at least for now.

The stay relates to an April 16, 2026 order by Mishra, in which the single bench had directed the state government to restore all inter-state transport checkposts within 30 days from the date of receipt of the certified copy. The court had treated the June 30, 2024 government order shutting these checkposts as a breach of its earlier understanding in a PIL on overloading, and had warned of contempt proceedings if the direction was not followed.

The stay was granted after the bench heard submissions from both the government and the transport sector petitioner, and decided that the issue warranted a closer look by a division bench. The state government told the court that the state did not favour the forced reopening of the nakas and indicated that the government would itself move a division bench against the order. The government has already directed the Transport Department, through the Chief Secretary, to file a formal appeal.

Inter-state transport checkposts were first shut down across the state on July 1, 2024, following a decision taken by the state government. The move came after repeated complaints from truckers and transport associations that the nakas had become "centres of extortion," with allegations of harassment, arbitrary fines and document-based pressure on drivers.

CL Mukati, state president of the AIMTC, said, "The court has stayed opening of checkposts and it is big relief to truck operators. There are 45 checkposts in Madhya Pradesh and now they will remain closed for the time being."